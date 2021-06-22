DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: Volume Three - Country Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Volume three contains 176 country profiles and 2021 population, diaspora and expats.
There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.
Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.
Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.
In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.
An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.
The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.
Overview:
- The global demand for health insurance is rising fast
- There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers
- The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase
- IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
- Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover
- Many countries have made health insurance compulsory
- Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined
- Top up cover and micro health have massive potential
- Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact
Key Topics Covered:
- 2021 population
- 2030 population estimate
- 2020 UN international migrants IN
- 2020 UN international migrants OUT
- 2020 UN refugees
- Global diaspora
- Expats in country
- Healthcare
- Healthcare for expatriates
- Healthcare regulators
- Healthcare regulation
- Healthcare price regulation
- State health insurance
- State health insurance top-up
- Compulsory health insurance for locals
- Compulsory health insurance for expatriates
- Compulsory health insurance for overseas students
- Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors
- Health insurance for locals overseas
- Private health insurance
- Micro health insurance
- Insurance company and broker regulators
- Foreign insurance companies
- Health insurance regulation
- Health insurance price regulation
- Countries where expats come from
- Leading local health insurers
- Head office of leading health insurers and brokers
- International health insurers/ brokers/agents activity
