FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kristen Guillory has broken barriers and touched lives throughout her impressive career as a public speaker, author, business coach, and mental health care professional. Using her signature method of incorporating personal life experiences, dancing, humor, and storytelling, she has supported tens of thousands of people on their journeys to experiencing true freedom in who they are. In her new book, Look, Stop Hiding (How to Find Your Voice and Never Dim Your Light Again), she illustrates the professional and personal hazards of dimming one's light and hiding one's talents to be less than who one truly is.
Dr. Guillory's book encourages readers to lean into a knowing joy. "When we're not leaning into a knowing joy, not showing up as we are, there's always a sense of feeling confined. We're living a life we think we're supposed to live and not being joyful," Dr. Guillory explains. "There's danger in continuing to dim your light."
In her book, she points out that people often stuff themselves into boxes that make sense for other people but not for themselves, especially women and people of color. They reluctantly take up space in these uncomfortable boxes because they don't want to stand out or appear to be "too much." They dim their lights out of fear of judgment.
Code-switching is a perfect example of a dangerous habit that comes from not wanting to be too much, Dr. Guillory points out. "Turning off a vernacular, changing an accent, to fit into a dominant culture to sound or look more professional when the professional framework wasn't created for women or people of color, is harmful. Turning yourself off to be someone else is emotionally draining and impacts how we relate to other people in our professional and personal relationships."
In Look, Stop Hiding (How to Find Your Voice and Never Dim Your Light Again), Dr. Guillory teaches readers how to use an affirming voice. The book highlights some of Dr. Guillory's experiences of no longer dimming her light, her respective success, and how she walked into the freedom of being who she was truly meant to be. Her life experiences have taught her that nothing good or fruitful comes from holding back one's talents or gifts. The book includes affirmation work, thought-provoking questions, and end-of-chapter tips to help readers move in a self-assured and confident direction toward their authentic selves.
Dr. Guillory wants readers to come away from reading her book with a deeper sense of self that doesn't allow room for compromising individuality. Her encouraging words and affirming messages are written with one goal in mind – to help others achieve greatness too!
Look, Stop Hiding (How to Find Your Voice and Never Dim Your Light Again) is available for pre-order beginning September 2, 2021, online at Amazon in paperback and ebook formats. Paperback copies retail for $19.99.
About Dr. Kristen Guillory:
Dr. Kristen Guillory is an international speaker, author, aunt, business owner, and coach who has the gift to connect at the heart level. She uses humor, storytelling, and transparency to take her audience and clients on a journey. She is the author of Walking Through the Fog: Holding on to Hope When You Can't See the Sun and the soon-to-be-released book, Look, Stop Hiding (How to Find Your Voice and Never Dim Your Light Again).
