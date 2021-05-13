VAIL, Colo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Thomas O. Clanton, orthopaedic foot and ankle specialist at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, announced his retirement on December 31, 2020 and has completed the transition of his clinical practice to his hand-picked successor, Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek.
Dr. Clanton, who joined The Steadman Clinic in August 2009, has been internationally recognized for his work as an orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and conditions of the leg, ankle, and foot.
Dr. Clanton's medical education and training began at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, followed by a 5-year residency in Orthopaedics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He received additional training in Oakland, California, and Jackson, Wyoming, under well-known and talented surgeons in the specialty fields of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Foot and Ankle. Dr. Clanton also served as Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at The University of Texas Medical School at Houston for ten years, and also served as Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery and Co-Medical Director of The Sports Medicine Institute at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Dr. Clanton served as President for a variety of societies and organizations during his tenure as a physician. His first successful practice was started in Houston, Texas in 1982 before he began his Sports Foot and Ankle practice at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado in 2009.
During his 37-year orthopedic career, Dr. Clanton held countless academic appointments and served on numerous committees and organizations, as well as being appointed lead surgeon for a number of different entities. His orthopaedic practice has always had a focus on athletes of all skill levels and has included college, professional, Premier League, and Olympic athletes. Dr. Clanton was team physician for Rice University for 27 years and has been a team physician for The Houston Rockets NBA basketball team, and assistant team physician for the Houston Texans NFL football team. Dr. Clanton is appreciated by a long list of athletes - weekend warriors to professional sports figures - for keeping them in their games.
"In addition to being a pioneer in ankle replacement surgery and expert in arthroscopic foot and ankle surgery, Dr. Clanton has educated orthopaedic surgeons around the world on injuries to the lower extremities. It has truly been a privilege working with him, and I look forward to carrying on his commitment to advancing treatments and education for lower extremity sports injuries," said Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek.
Not one to be idle in his retirement, Dr. Clanton will continue to participate in research through the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. He will also share his vast knowledge and expertise in orthopaedic injuries to the lower extremities and the foot and ankle by offering remote second opinions through BICMD.com. Best In Class MD allows clients worldwide to obtain expert opinions and consultations concerning their orthopedic conditions. Dr. Clanton will offer patients and physicians the best advice for treatment and follow-up care.
In his free time, Dr. Clanton and his wife Kay plan to spoil their grandchildren, spend time with their two married daughters and their spouses, and make time to run, ski and fly fish.
We are grateful to Dr. Clanton for his tutelage, knowledge and continued support. We wish him - and his family - the absolute best in his retirement.
