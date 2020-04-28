ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterShunt Technologies, Inc., an early stage medical device company developing a novel catheter-based solution to reduce left atrial pressure in heart failure patients, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board and successful first meeting. Amid the Coronavirus restrictions, InterShunt conducted its inaugural meeting by videoconference from five US states and two countries.
The InterShunt Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of thought leaders in the areas of Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, and Interventional Cardiology/Structural Heart:
Eugene Chung, MD is an invasive cardiologist and nationally recognized heart failure specialist. He is the Chief of Cardiology for The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, and Margo and Frank Homan Chair of Heart Failure Research at the Lindner Center.
Robin Germany, MD is Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma and serves as Chief Medical Officer for Respicardia. She previously served as Director of Heart Failure Treatment and Medical Director of the Heart, Lung and Vascular Clinic at the University of Oklahoma.
Saibal Kar, MD is an interventional cardiologist with extensive experience in structural heart interventions. He is currently Director of Structural Heart Disease Interventions and Research for Los Robles Regional Medical Center Thousand Oaks, California.
John Lasala, MD is an interventional cardiologist with an interest in structural heart interventions. He is Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine and is the Director, Structural Heart Disease Program.
Vivek Reddy, MD is an internationally recognized cardiac electrophysiologist. He is Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Hospital and Health System and the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Professor of Medicine in Cardiac Electrophysiology at Icahn School of Medicine.
Horst Sievert, MD is a world-renowned interventional cardiologist. He is Director of the CardioVascular Center Frankfurt, and the Department of Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Vascular Medicine of the Sankt Katharinen Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. He is also Professor of Internal Medicine/Cardiology at the University of Frankfurt and Honorary Professor at Southend University, UK.
Gil Vardi, MD is a practicing interventional cardiologist and a prolific medical device inventor. He is the founder of InterShunt Technologies and currently serves as Chief Medical Officer. He is Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
"We are honored to have world renowned advisors to provide insight and guidance as we develop this implant-free approach to left atrial decompression for heart failure patients," noted Harlee Sorkin, InterShunt CEO. "This inaugural meeting exceeded expectations and will serve to accelerate progress forward."
John Lasala, MD, an advisor to InterShunt since early in its inception, added, "I am excited to be a part of this advisory board. The Percutaneous Atrial Shunt Catheter Technology (PAS-C™) has great potential for a wide range of heart failure patients. I look forward to working with this cross functional team and the company's talented leaders to advance the product, procedure and clinical platform."
About InterShunt Technologies, Inc.
InterShunt is developing a proprietary catheter system that allows for the capture and excision of tissue from the interatrial septum. The result is a left to right atrial shunt that off-loads elevated left atrial pressure, reducing symptoms in Heart Failure patients. The mechanical system is designed for safety and ease of use and is the only interatrial shunting device that requires no implant and no energy. For more information please visit https://intershunt.com/.