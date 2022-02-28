NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interspinous Spacers Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 27% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for interspinous spacers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. An expanding geriatric population with degenerative disc diseases and lumbar spinal stenosis will facilitate the interspinous spacers market growth in North America over the forecast period. The interspinous spacers market size is expected to increase by USD 18.52 million. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Company Profiles
The interspinous spacers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product development to compete in the market. The interspinous spacers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Boston Scientific Corp., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Life Spine Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mikai SpA, Minimus Spine Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Surgalign Holdings Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Few companies with key offerings
- Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers interspinous spacers that provide solutions such as defibrillators, left atrial appendage closure, pacemakers, remote patients, monitoring and diagnostic monitoring, single-use scopes, spinal cord stimulator systems, stents.
- Globus Medical Inc. - The company offers interspinous spacers that provide solutions such as anterior cervical. Anterior lumbar, lateral lumbar, motion preservation, posterior cervical, posterior lumbar, sacroiliac joint fixation, spinous process fixation, vertebral augmentation, vertebral body replacement.
- Johnson and Johnson - The company offers interspinous spacers that provide solutions for Arrhythmias, Neurovascular, and Stroke.
- Life Spine Inc. - The company offers interspinous spacers that provides procedural solutions for cervical, expandable, lateral, interbody, mis, osseoloc, si fixation, thoracolumbar.
- Medtronic Plc - The company offers interspinous spacers that are used in treatments such as balloon kyphoplasty for spinal fractures, bone grafting, bone tumor treatment, cervical disc, replacement, cervical fusion, living with scoliosis, sacroiliac joint fusion, spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain, spinal surgical robotics.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising prevalence of spinal disorders, the growing number of product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with spine surgery will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the interspinous spacers market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified into segments static and dynamic.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Interspinous Spacers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.09%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 18.52 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.43
Performing market contribution
North America at 27%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boston Scientific Corp., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Life Spine Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mikai SpA, Minimus Spine Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Surgalign Holdings Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
