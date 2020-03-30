WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterWell Health, a physician-driven renal population health management company, is excited to announce the appointment of its co-Chief Medical Officers, George Hart, M.D. and Terry Ketchersid, M.D.
InterWell Health announced its formation in December 2019 to bring together some of the nation's most influential nephrologists to support kidney patients under value based payment models across the full continuum of care from chronic kidney disease (CKD) management to transplant, dialysis, and conservative care. The partnership raised $20 million with investment by over 650 nephrologists and Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services.
George Hart, M.D., named co-Chief Medical Officer of InterWell Health, has a 28-year career in nephrology, most recently leading Metrolina Nephrology Associates in Charlotte, North Carolina. Terry Ketchersid, M.D., also named co-Chief Medical Officer, likewise brings 28 years of experience in nephrology and value based arrangements. Most recently, Dr. Ketchersid has served as the Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care's Integrated Care Group, a division of FMCNA with over $4.5 billion of medical spend under value based arrangements.
"InterWell Health is uniquely positioned to accelerate and support nephrology practices and providers across the nation in the transition to value based payment models," said Dr. Hart. "InterWell Health brings together hundreds of renal providers with successful track records in improving clinical outcomes and patient experience while reducing medical costs for the renal population. The collective know-how and experience of this group is unparalleled, and we are dedicated to working with the entire renal community to deliver the same expertise and success to the care of all renal patients."
"It is an honor to serve in the co-CMO role," said Dr. Ketchersid. "These nephrologists are dedicated to innovating care models across the full continuum of the renal patient's journey. When you couple that dedication with their past success and their financial ability to accept risk through InterWell Health, it is clear that InterWell Health is poised to deliver value to the renal community, including its payors, its patients, and its providers."
InterWell Health is a national renal provider network delivering population health management services to both public and private payors across the full continuum of CKD, transplant, end stage renal disease, and conservative care. The group's principal aim is to support network members across the country by collaborating and partnering in value based arrangements to create value in managing CKD by improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs to the system.
"The leadership that Drs. Hart and Ketchersid bring to InterWell Health places us in the top tier of industry movers," said Kim Sonnen, President of InterWell Health. "We look forward to working with this distinguished team to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall costs to the healthcare system."
For more information about InterWell Health, visit https://www.interwellhealth.com.
About InterWell Health
InterWell Health is a national physician-centric joint venture partnership between Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) and select nephrology practices across the United States. This national provider network delivers population health management services to both public and private payors across the full continuum of chronic kidney disease, transplant, end stage renal disease, and conservative care. The combined resources and clinical and analytical expertise of the nephrology partners and FMCNA provide shared know-how and financial support in local markets. For more information, visit the InterWell Health website at https://www.interwellhealth.com.
