BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterX Inc. have developed a polarizable force-field/simulation stack that is parameterized by ab-initio data and describes arbitrary neutral organic molecules. The simulation suite achieves solvation results better than chemical accuracy.

These findings are published online in Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-28041-0

About InterX Inc.

InterX Inc. is creating the technology to perform molecular simulations with chemical accuracy. The company and its Nobel Prize-winning team is applying the technology to real-world problems in Pharma, Biochemistry and Material Science. For further information about InterX refer to www.interxinc.com.

