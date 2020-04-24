LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intimate wellness company Rosebud Woman™ has just released Body Love, a practice journal designed to help women change the narratives they collectively hold about their bodies. It features a daily self-care checklist and space to reflect on topics such as sex, shape, size, function, illness, and aging. The journal asks questions such as: "How did I relate to my body today?", "What messages were you given about who your body belongs to, and who can make decisions about it?", "Is your body here to please others?" and "How is a woman's body related to her worth?"
Body dissatisfaction is pervasive in American women. Some 90.2% of women, across the age spectrum, are dissatisfied with their bodies. Such dissatisfaction often leads to depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. It also impacts sexual satisfaction: The way a woman feels about her own body is the number one predictor of her sexual satisfaction. Relationships are impacted, as when women reject their partners' advances because of how they feel about their own shape or size.
Moreover, 35% of women report having negative thoughts about their weight or body shape every day.
Author Christine Marie Mason says, "This obsession with body size and shape keeps women immensely distracted from the other domains of life. If a woman is set free from cultural assumptions and ingrained messages about how her body should be and becomes content —enjoying it and treating it the way you'd treat anything you love—her mind is freed up for a hundred other potential activities. The truth is that our bodies are miraculous, no matter their size or shape."
In addition to the Body Love Journal, the company is offering a free self-guided Body Love Upgrade program. The program includes an audiobook of the company's first book, The Invitation to Daily Intimate Self Care, as well as a 12 unit series of guided questions.
Christine Marie Mason says, "By bringing embedded beliefs to light, women have more choice about what ideas they carry into their future."
