Partnership poised to advance the use of FLASH radiotherapy in clinical practice
SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntraOp Medical Corporation today announced a partnership with Heidelberg University Hospital, one of Europe's largest and most esteemed medical centers to advance clinical use of FLASH IORT for treating pancreatic cancer. IntraOp® Mobetron® with FLASH-IQ™ is a novel radiotherapy device, capable of delivering an ultra-high dose rate electron beam, in turn creating a protective effect for healthy tissue while, at once, ensuring an isoeffective ability to control and kill tumors.
"Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer and only modest improvements in patient outcomes have been made in recent decades. IORT is a highly-effective treatment option for the management of localized pancreatic cancer", said Professor Jürgen Debus, Director for the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Heidelberg University Hospital, Head of the Heidelberg Heavy Ion Therapy Center (HIT) and of Radiation Research in Oncology (HIRO) at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ).
"We believe there is an enormous opportunity to improve treatment results for patients with unresectable pancreatic disease or extensive infiltration of cancer in the surrounding tissue by leveraging the advancement of FLASH IORT into clinical practice," adds Professor Debus. "We are excited to be working with IntraOp to launch key investigational studies that will provide a path for the future clinical implementation of FLASH with electrons."
The partnership underscores IntraOp's leadership position in FLASH radiotherapy through collaboration with yet another world-class institution in its global consortium of FLASH users. Today, IntraOp's other leading consortium partners include Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University, Montreal University Hospital (CHUM), and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
"We are honored to be partnering with Professor Debus and his team of radiotherapy experts at Heidelberg University Hospital by providing them a state-of-the-art IORT system capable of delivering ultra-high dose rate electron therapy, enabling them to accelerate the transfer of FLASH radiotherapy into a clinical setting," said Sebastian Adamczyk, Senior Director of European Operations and Strategy, IntraOp.
That Heidelberg chose IntraOp's ultra-high dose rate electron therapy technology for preclinical and investigational studies of FLASH radiotherapy represents a significant endorsement for this technology.
About Heidelberg University Hospital, HIT and DKFZ
Founded over six hundred years ago, Heidelberg University has a proud tradition of research and education in the field of medicine. As one of Europe's largest and most modern medical centers, Heidelberg University Hospital's more than fifty specialist departments offer medical care of the highest international standards in all areas of specialty with a focus on oncology care and on other diseases that require complex treatments. Heidelberg University Hospital, HIT and DKFZ are recognized globally as leading institutions in the field of radiation oncology for cancer treatments. Their acclaimed team of oncologists provides thought-leadership in clinical, translational, and basic research.
About IntraOp Medical Corporation
IntraOp® is the leading innovator of electron therapy devices for treating cancer. IntraOp's compact and mobile linear accelerators enable oncologists to deliver effective, precise, and affordable radiation therapy at the point of care; thereby enabling new treatment options for patients and increasing the accessibility of effective treatment. Leading oncologists, hospitals, and research centers all over the world utilize IntraOp's products to improve patient care. Based in Sunnyvale, California, IntraOp is a cancer care company dedicated to Accelerating the Cure. For more information please visit http://www.intraop.com
