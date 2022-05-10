NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Drivers
The increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is of the key factors driving growth in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US. IONM allows the early identification of electrophysiologic changes during spine surgery, which helps surgeons perform surgical interventions such as the extension of incisions, the placement of implants, limb positioning, and retraction techniques that are essential to prevent permanent injuries or damage to the nerves. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as angina, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, heart failure, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and heart arrhythmia is increasing the number of cardiovascular surgeries. It is estimated that postoperative neurologic complications such as cerebral infarction and encephalopathy occur in 15,000 out of every 100,000 cardiopulmonary bypass graft (CABG) surgical cases in the US. Such factors will drive the growth of the IONM market in the US in the coming years.
View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Trends
The increase in the number of acquisitions is an intraoperative neuromonitoring market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. For instance, In April 2019, SpecialtyCare announced the acquisition of an Atlanta-based IONM provider called Neuropath. The acquisition helped SpecialtyCare increase the number of associates available to support cases in its existing markets across the US and gain new coverage in the south-eastern region. Acquisitions help vendors expand their geographic coverage and strengthen their market presence in existing markets. The trend is expected to drive the growth of the IONM market in the US market during the forecast period.
For more insights on market trends download your sample copy
Product Analysis and News
The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US report offers insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system such as the brain, spinal cord, and nerves during surgery. Under the unified segment, the company also offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system.
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.23%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Learn more about the scope of the market as you download your sample copy
Vendor Insights
The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
- Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC
- Cadwell Industries Inc.
- Computational Diagnostics Inc.
- IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC
- Medtronic Plc
- Natus Medical Inc.
- NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- NuVasive Inc.
- SpecialtyCare Inc.
Pandemic Impact
The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is expected to have an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19 globally. The extension of the containment effort will lead to higher demand leading to higher revenue potential for the market players. Further, due to increased demand and lower production due to shutdowns, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, resulting in improved topline growth
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 17: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 19: Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Cardiovascular surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 21: ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: ENT surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 23: Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Other surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Insourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Outsourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC
- Exhibit 40: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 41: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 42: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Computational Diagnostics Inc.
- Exhibit 46: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 49: IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 50: IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 52: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Natus Medical Inc.
- 10.9 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc
- Exhibit 59: NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 60: NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Nuvasive Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Nuvasive Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Nuvasive Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Nuvasive Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Nuvasive Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 SpecialtyCare
- Exhibit 69: SpecialtyCare - Overview
- Exhibit 70: SpecialtyCare - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: SpecialtyCare - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 73: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 75: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations
