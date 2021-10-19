NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market is set to grow by USD 541.11 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period. The report on the intraoral scanners market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
For more information on potential growth variance and market opportunities, Read FREE Sample Now!!
The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the intraoral scanners market during the forecast period. However, a high-cost burden may impede market growth.
The intraoral scanners market analysis includes End-user and Geography segments. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The intraoral scanners market covers the following areas:
Intraoral Scanners Market Sizing
Intraoral Scanners Market Forecast
Intraoral Scanners Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3Shape AS
- Align Technology Inc.
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Condor Technologies NV
- Denterprise International Inc.
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Medit Corp.
- Midmark Corp.
- Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Related Reports:
3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Dental CAD-CAM Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Intraoral Scanners Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 541.11 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.57
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraoral-scanners-market-to-grow-by-usd-541-11-million-industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities--technavio-301402041.html
SOURCE Technavio