BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biological Laboratories, has launched Biovanta™, the only drug for sore throat, cold, and cough made from 100% natural ingredients. Biovanta™ has been tested against leading products in blind, placebo-controlled laboratory studies and has proven exceptionally effective in addressing the common cold.
Biovanta™ is poised to disrupt the cough, cold, and sore throat category, which has been dominated for decades by OTC drugs that have contained the same handful of synthetic chemicals. Every ingredient in Biovanta™ is scientifically chosen for maximum therapeutic benefit and minimal side-effects, making Biovanta™ different, safer, and more effective than homeopathic or traditional remedies.
"Biovanta™ is an innovative, new product for those who prefer natural products but want something that works," declares Dr. Nazlie Latefi, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Applied Biological Laboratories. Biovanta™ effectively addresses inflammation by modulating the body's cytokines and strengthening the respiratory lining. Dr. Latefi and her team's recent peer-reviewed scientific publication titled "Rational drug design for sore throat—An aspirin-based treatment that addresses bradykinin-induced inflammation" explains in detail the science behind Biovanta™ .
Portable and convenient, Biovanta™ is available as a throat lozenge in three flavors – Green Apple & Honey, Lemon & Honey, and Tart Cherry & Honey – and as an on-the-go 10 mL spray. Both retail for $15.99 and are available at most CVS, Walgreens and other select retailer locations. For more information on Biovanta™, please visit www.biovanta.com.
About Applied Biological Laboratories
Applied Biological Laboratories Inc. is a Brooklyn, New York based biotechnology company committed to the research, development, and manufacturing of scientifically validated natural products that strengthen the body's innate defenses. Our first round of products contain powerful molecules identified in our laboratories as well as through decades of peer-reviewed scientific research. For more information, please visit www.appliedbioinc.com.