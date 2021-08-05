NEWARK, Del., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOLO LLC, the pioneering health and wellness company, introduces Go-Digest® dietary supplement, a total digestive solution formulated to enhance, complement, and support the body's ability to break down and absorb nutrients, promote a healthy microflora in the gut, and support overall health.
Get Gut Healthy
Like a finely tuned machine, the digestive system is responsible for breaking down food into smaller components so that the body can easily absorb nutrients. The body works hard to keep the gut in balance, but busy schedules, poor lifestyle choices, and unhealthy eating habits can make maintaining healthy digestion difficult. The good news is that Go-Digest® dietary supplement offers the daily support needed to help keep digestive health hitting on all cylinders.
"Most people simply don't realize that approximately 70% of their immune system is located in their gut," says Jennifer Brooks, President, GOLO LLC. "Simply put, a healthy gut can have a significant influence on your overall health."
Specially Formulated
Go-Digest® dietary supplement contains all-natural ingredients and is formulated to provide mealtime assistance from common digestive issues like gas, bloating, indigestion, and other discomforts. Go-Digest® dietary supplement contains specific digestive enzymes, the antioxidant botanicals ginger and Ceylon "true" cinnamon, and DE111® — a probiotic clinically proven to support overall health. Together, the ingredients in Go-Digest® dietary supplement promote healthy digestion, which in turn supports a robust immune system and overall health and well-being.
When taken with each meal, Go-Digest® dietary supplement can:
- Lessen the gas and bloating that are commonly associated with eating difficult-to-digest foods.
- Improve digestion and nutrient absorption.
- Support regularity and normal bowel movements.
- Help protect against occasional constipation or diarrhea.
- Promote a healthy heart.
- Support cardiovascular health.
- Stimulate a healthy balance of microflora in the gut.
- Support a healthy immune system.
Developed by the health and wellness experts at GOLO, each bottle of Go-Digest® dietary supplement contains 90 capsules and can be purchased by visiting our website here. Go-Digest® dietary supplement is non-GMO and suitable for vegetarians.
About GOLO
GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight-loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. The developers at GOLO, LLC include a team of dedicated doctors, pharmacists, and researchers. GOLO has reached over two million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO® for Life plan, visit http://www.golo.com or call 800-730-4656. For more information about Go-Digest® dietary supplement, visit our website here.
