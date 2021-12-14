WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A few years ago, POLITICO described Health Affairs Blog this way: "It's where policy wonks kick the tires on big ideas for reforming Medicare, Medicaid and most every aspect of health care in the United States—before those proposals find their way into legislation on the Hill."
After fifteen years of publishing timely and influential commentary and analysis, Health Affairs Blog will have a new name: Health Affairs Forefront.
"The only thing that will change is the name," promises Editor-In-Chief Alan Weil. "Health Affairs Forefront will remain the place where government officials announce new initiatives, policy ideas are vetted, and thought leaders provide up-to-date and curated analysis on the leading edge of health policy."
Weil cited a recent example: the August 12 contribution from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and colleagues laying out the new strategy for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation. He also mentioned that the blog series that are now part of Health Affairs Blog, including Following the ACA, will continue.
One way "Forefront" will differ from the Blog, Weil says, will be an improved system for referencing and accessing its content. Articles will be deposited with CrossRef and indexed in Google Scholar, in addition to Google and Google News. These changes, Weil notes, will make Forefront and past Blog content more easily discoverable, citable, linkable, and reusable.
