VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Covid-19 virus has disrupted businesses and operations across the globe. Offices, retail stores, restaurants, and service centers are reopening cautiously. Whilst vaccination is widely available, it is crucial to remain vigilant and cautious, particularly with the various variants being discovered around the globe. Preventing the spread and knowing who visited a location at any point and time will eliminate the risk of complete shut down and general quarantine to all.
HealthyPass.me is an online Covid-19 screening tool that presents users with a brief health questionnaire prior to entering a location (with customizable CDC or local regulatory questionnaire). Upon entry, visitors scan a QR code that leads to a quick questionnaire – healthy visitors get a Green HealthyPass to enter. No app, no download. Simple, fast and no information sharing. Every pass is good for 12 hours for quick re-entry.
The HealthyPass.me platform enables management to track entries and maintain a log of visitors for possible exposure backtrack. Sign up is simple and quick with company information & logo uploaded for a tailored QR Code entry sign. Staff emails can be uploaded to the platform so that employees get a daily invitation to pre-screen themselves – to obtain their HealthyPass for the day.
HealthyPass.me is relevant to every company for three reasons - all focused on information;
a) health screening occasional visitors and employees,
b) time of entry,
c) full visitor contact info – all available in one central platform for reference at any time.
With vaccinations, variants and slowly growing herd immunity, Covid continues to be a risk factor to business operations for months to come. Implementing a system that assists with vital business information is essential for continuous operation and eliminating business interruption and lockdowns.
To keep employees, customers, and visitors safe, sign up for HealthyPass.me today! With both monthly and one-time plans, HealthyPass.me is suited for every establishment. By working together - utilizing technology and automation, we reopen and remain open.
