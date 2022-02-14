HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a one-of-a-kind wellness guide! From spinal care and nutritional tips to exercise, goal setting, inspirational quotes, case studies, natural remedies and more. This book delivers. Real people, real results! 17 different chapters, each one full of life changing gems. A must read for everyone in all walks of life.
TO HEAL A NATION: A Physical, Mental and Spiritual Wellness Guide
Author: Jeffrey Trigo, D.C. Format: 6x9 Paperback, Hardcover Pages: 308
Paperback Price: $19.95
ISBN (PBK): 978-1-0980-3065-0
Hardcover Price: $29.95
ISBN (hardcover): 978-1-0980-4367-4
Published by: Christian Faith Publishing
Jeffrey Trigo, D.C. 714 928-8680
Book Summary: Have you ever wondered why our great nation is full of sickness and disease? Within the contents of this book, you will find the answers that will bring about a much-needed transformation to our broken health care system while obtaining true wellness within your own household. You will be inspired and challenged as you learn natural ways to optimize the wellness expression. One of the greatest goal setting tools I've ever seen is within the contents of this book for your personal growth. This goal setting exercise will help you learn what brings you the most satisfaction and joy while helping you identify your purpose in life. Learn about proper nutrition, exercise and other fundamentals that are absolutely paramount for wellness success and learn what toxic substances may be sabotaging your health. God doesn't make junk and we should be moving towards the 120-year lifespan that was promised in the Bible for the age of humans. Read, learn, enjoy and apply the wellness ride that is described for you in the contents of this book. Our quest together must be To Heal a Nation!
About the Author:
Jeffrey Trigo, DC, CME, Doctorate of Chiropractic from Cleveland Chiropractic College Los Angeles. 1999. He has a successful 24-year wellness family practice serving Orange County, Los Angeles and Southern CA. Accomplishments include gold and bronze medals winner Chiropractic Olympics Games '1997 and 1998 for basketball and soccer. He got his Radiographic X-Ray Supervisor and Operator license in California in the year 2000. Dr Trigo is also a Certified Medical Examiner 2015, and does regular Department of Transportation physicals. A passion he enjoys is family, taking care of community wellness needs, educating patients, skiing and playing drums for the Cloud of Hope Christian worship band. Dr Trigo taught as an instructor to the Japan Chiropractic Association (JCA) 2001-2014 and served on the Japan Council on Chiropractic Education (JCCE) 2002-2014. Instructor for the American Academy of Chiropractic Physicians (AACP) 2003-2014. Annual recipient from division of postgraduate studies, Texas Chiropractic College, for Certificate of Appreciation for course instructor of technique to the JCA 9 years in a row. Student Mentor, soup kitchen volunteer, kid's youth AYSO soccer coach, husband, dad, uncle and grandpa.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1098030656/ref=cm_sw_r_em_api_glt_i_ENT4ZXK73C44DW6F03X5
Jeffrey Trigo
714 928-8680
