CASTALIAN SPRINGS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock Springs Retreat Center, a secluded 24-room resort and retreat center is now accepting reservations for events and retreats in Castalian Springs, Tennessee, just 40 miles north of Nashville. An expansion of the health and wellness destination Fit Farm, Rock Springs Retreat Center helps people hit the reset button with experiences that promote physical activity and emotional wellbeing. Guests leave Rock Springs feeling vital, alive and connected.
"Fit Farm guests were so amazed at how beautiful and transformative the property and experiences were that they wanted us to host other events here. We expanded the property and built new outdoor and indoor venues so we could host weddings, family reunions, corporate retreats, couples retreats and more," says Kris Intress, Founder and CEO of Rock Springs Retreat Center. "If you want to celebrate a new milestone in life, transform your lifestyle or bring your family closer together, we have all the options you need for the perfect event or retreat."
Intress added, "In today's environment, we've also had to consider how to provide the sense of safety and escape from the conversations around COVID-19. While we can't guarantee a COVID-free environment, we take measures above the local guidelines to mitigate the risks. Our mix of outdoor venues and sizeable indoor venues provide ample space for social distancing and proper ventilation. And we've implemented a company-wide vaccination policy. Science has always driven our decisions, and when it comes to COVID, we have followed the same approach."
Rock Springs Retreat Center and Fit Farm include 80,000 square-feet of fitness facilities, 2 obstacle courses, a scenic lake, a spa and pastoral event centers perfect for weddings, corporate retreats, couples' retreats, culinary retreats or just guests looking to recharge their battery and renew their enthusiasm for life.
Rock Springs Retreat Center is the perfect place for an unforgettable event just a few minutes outside Gallatin and a short drive to downtown Nashville. Rock Springs has several flexible event spaces accommodating rehearsal dinners, wedding ceremonies, wedding receptions, bridal brunches, family reunions, groups, and corporate events.
All types of celebrations, from large events to an intimate affair, can be accommodated with both indoor and outdoor arrangements. Rock Springs offers amazing interactive experiences from mechanical bull riding, to ax throwing, a private lake, enchanting fire pits, obstacle courses and more, all featuring the backdrop of a beautiful farm. Like a year-round summer camp for adults in the lush green hills of Middle Tennessee, the 200-acre adult playground will make you laugh like a kid again.
Rock Springs' guest rooms are private and surrounded by idyllic beauty with well-appointed comforts, including high-speed WiFi throughout the entire property, a screening room, world-class healthy dining, and engaging activities, all surrounded by the tranquility of nature and just a short drive to downtown Nashville. Accommodations are built specifically for the experience, a private retreat away from the distractions of a city and other temptations and designed for success.
Rock Springs' most popular offering, Fit Farm offers fitness and weight loss retreats ranging from a long-weekend to 8-weeks or longer. With multiple programs for fitness or weight loss, retreats are customized for each guest and can include up to 7 hours of physical activity a day. You don't have to exercise 7 hours every day, but you will work with the team to put together the right combination of activities to help you achieve your goals in a manageable way. The onsite spa provides Fit Farm guests with luxury treatments, ways to pamper themselves and body treatments to aid recovery like massage therapy, skincare and waxing. Fit Farm retreats include a substantial amount of education on nutrition, lifestyle choices and mental health tools to help guests make long term changes in their lives.
Many guests take advantage of being able to work remotely while visiting Fit Farm. The fast and reliable internet and dedicated workstations allow guests to stay connected if they choose to. Many guests split their days between training and their remote work and still see great results without missing a day of work.
Rock Springs Retreat Center was founded by Kris Intress, a mother, entrepreneur, Army Reservist, and former CEO of a global luxury hotel company. A busy corporate executive that struggled to find time for her own health, Kris watched as her parents struggled with obesity. She recently overcame the loss of her mother and decided to help people take control of and transform their lives.
When creating Fit Farm at Rock Springs, Intress was inspired by her husband's family, generations of farmers. Farm life provided natural opportunities to eat fresh foods and be active all the time. She created a place where everyone could experience eating well, being active and experiencing the natural beauty of life on a farm.
Intress recognizes that in today's world, we are living longer, but often our work and personal lives are off balance. This was the motivation to create a space for adults from all walks of life can visit to escape the busyness of typical day-to-day life and focus on the basics of human wellness. Unlike a usual vacation that requires a post-vacation recovery, Rock Springs Retreat Center and Fit Farm are trips that will rejuvenate.
To book a stay or event at Rock Springs Retreat Center or Fit Farm, visit rockspringsrc.com.
About Rock Springs Retreat Center:
Located in Castalian Springs, minutes outside of Gallatin and a short drive from Downtown Nashville, Rock Springs Retreat Center includes 2 flexible event centers, a 24-room resort and 80,000 square-foot fitness facility, Fit Farm. The property is all-inclusive and provides guests with the tools necessary to be healthy, relaxed and energized. To learn more about Rock Springs Retreat Center and the amenities on the property, visit rockspringsrc.com.
Hannah Fogelstrom, DOG AND A DUCK, 9258092655, hannah@dogandaduck.com
