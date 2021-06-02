RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RxRise, the revolutionary marketplace platform that lists pharmaceutical manufacturers short-dated and surplus stock directly to pharmacies, today announces the official launch of the platform.
Pharmaceutical obsolescence is a $51 billion a year issue resulting from the waste of short-dated or surplus supply of drugs. The global COVID-19 pandemic has exposed additional vulnerabilities in the pharmaceutical industry, especially those related to the supply chain. RxRise will play a crucial role in addressing supply chain issues by enabling pharmacies to purchase that supply, which would otherwise go to waste. In doing so, RxRise will help pharmaceutical manufacturers, support independent pharmacies, protect the environment, and ultimately allow for greater access to the medications patients need.
"Our mission is to stop the billions of dollars of pharmaceutical products going to waste by connecting them to pharmacies." - Founder and CEOAdam Gladieuxexplains. "Pharmaceutical obsolescence is a logistical and financial nightmare for manufacturers and our solution represents a way to not only solve it, but to meaningfully help patients, contribute to a healthier planet, and provide much needed support to the more than 1 in 3 pharmacies that are independent or locally owned."
RxRise is a revolutionary marketplace platform that lists pharmaceutical manufacturer's short-dated and surplus stock directly to pharmacies for purchase. The company is committed to solving the problem of getting the billions of dollars worth of short-dated and surplus stock into the supply chain so it does not go to waste, and is focused on becoming the most human-centric marketplace in the short-dated and drug surplus category.
Adam has gained a keen understanding of the pain points surrounding short-date and surplus products in the pharmaceutical sector. Having worked in various leadership roles in his almost 18 year pharma career, he understands the challenges these products bring to the entire pharmaceutical supply chain, from manufacturer down to the pharmacy. His passion for business, healthcare, technology and the environment gives RxRise a unique perspective on getting rid of the billions of dollars worth of short-dated and surplus stock from going to waste.
