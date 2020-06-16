DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The StopAfib.org Library, an invaluable collection of video resources for people living with atrial fibrillation (afib), is now available at no cost.
The world-renowned StopAfib.org patient advocacy organization empowers those living with afib to take control of their treatment and get their lives back. This one-stop source of credible information is delivered in a patient-friendly way directly from the experts doctors learn from.
"Building this library has been a labor of love to assist those living with afib during these challenging times," said Mellanie True Hills, founder of StopAfib.org. "We're excited to offer this trustworthy resource to help people better manage their afib treatment."
People can now create library accounts to access more than 70 hours' worth of carefully curated video content at no cost.
The Library contains invaluable content from world-renowned experts to help those living with afib make informed decisions about their treatment options, including:
- Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference Replays. This annual conference contains presentations from the world-renowned afib experts.
- Afib Master Class. Renowned electrophysiologist, Eric Prystowsky, MD answers 33 common patient questions about rate control, rhythm control, catheter ablation, and stroke prevention so you can understand how to work with your doctors to make treatment decisions.
- Preventing Afib Strokes Webinar. An anticoagulant expert discusses important information about anticoagulants.
- Afib Genetics, Risk Factors, and Prevention Webinar. An afib genetics expert discusses the role of lifestyle and prevention in managing afib.
- Devices for Preventing Afib Strokes Webinar. An electrophysiologist discusses devices that can prevent a stroke, as an alternative to blood thinners.
- Expert Advice to Get the Right Treatment for You Webinar. Discover how to work with your doctor and insurance plan to receive the medication and care you need.
- What Afib Patients Should Know About the CABANA Trial Webinar. The CABANA principal investigator discusses the trial results and their implications for your treatment.
"This is a unique opportunity to learn about afib from A to Z, including what is coming, directly from experts who are treating patients and innovating future solutions," said Hills.
To create your StopAfib.org Library account, visit www.stopafiblibrary.com.
About StopAfib.org
StopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by atrial fibrillation patients for afib patients. Its mission: to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and to save lives by raising awareness of afib and decreasing afib-related strokes. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site and holds HON Code Certification from the Health on the Net Foundation, signifying a credible, trustworthy medical web site. StopAfib.org provides information about afib symptoms, causes, risks, treatments, resources, and the latest afib news. To access a carefully curated collection of afib-related video materials, create a no-cost account at the StopAfib.org Library. To learn more about the organization and the annual Get In Rhythm. Stay In Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference, visit www.StopAfib.org.
Contact:
Mellanie True Hills
940-466-9898
www.stopafib.org/contact.cfm