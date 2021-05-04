LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie 4 Health, LLC, announces the launch of Vie, a vitamin and energy drink mix formulated in conjunction with top dieticians and vitamin formulators for those on a plant-based diet and anyone reducing their meat and dairy intake. Mixed in 16 ounces of water, the all-natural, 100% plant-based fizzy drink delivers 24 vitamins, minerals, and amino acids as well as guarana and green-tea caffeine for a natural energy boost.

Eating a plant-based diet is better for your health, but getting the nutrients you need can be a challenge.

Vie vitamin and energy mixes were made specifically for health conscious people who want to safeguard their nutritional intake yet avoid the additional unwanted ingredients contained in a traditional non-vegan multivitamin and energy drink. In a recent article, the Mayo Clinic stated, "The more restrictive your diet is, the more challenging it can be to get all the nutrients you need."

THE BENEFITS OF VIE-DRATION

Unlike traditional vitamins, Vie plant-based vitamin drink mix is:

  • 100% plant-based, with a formula that includes extra B-12, Omega-3s, amino acids, magnesium, zinc, and more
  • Absorbed into our bodies faster than pills or gummies
  • Made with natural ingredients that you can actually see

"Experts state eating a plant-based diet is better for your health, the environment and is more humane, but getting the nutrients you need can be a challenge," says Vie 4 Health Founder and CEO Greg Newman, "and that is particularly true with people who are returning to their busy, post-COVID lives by going to the gym, traveling, commuting and shuttling their kids to school and sports."

ABOUT THE PRODUCT LINE

  • 100% plant-based and cruelty-free
  • Packaged in single use, portable, recyclable stick packs
  • Price: $19.99 for a 15 pack, $29.99 for a 30 pack
  • Available in lemon-lime, orange and grape flavors
  • Packed with 24 vitamins and other vital nutrients
  • Purchase at https://www.vie4health.com/collections/drink-mixes

ABOUT VIE 4 HEALTH

Founded in 2020 Vie 4 Health sells 100% plant-based, sugar free, non-GMO and gluten-free vitamin and energy drink mixes in single-use, portable stick packs. The mixes have been specially formulated to provide a mix of 24 vitamins, minerals and nutrients to supplement a plant-based or reducetarian. Vie 4 Health Founder and CEO Gregory Newman is the former CEO of Veestro, the nationwide plant-based meal delivery service. Vie4Health.com @Vie4Health  

Media Contact:

Jim Amos, Scout 22

(818) 216-9122

jim@scout22.com

PRESS PAGE

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-vie-plant-based-energy--nutrients-301283448.html

SOURCE Vie 4 Health

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.