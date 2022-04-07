Introducing YOUTH — the new dermocosmetic brand developed for the modern world. Sitting at the core of YOUTH skincare is a novel complex, the Phytodermato Advanced Formula®, that provides a protective shield against today's top irritants: pollution, inflammation, and oxidation. These three irritants are believed to be the main cause of redness, blemishes, dehydration, and premature skin aging.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing YOUTH — the new dermocosmetic brand developed for the modern world. Sitting at the core of YOUTH skincare is a novel complex, the Phytodermato Advanced Formula®, that provides a protective shield against today's top irritants: pollution, inflammation, and oxidation. These three irritants are believed to be the main cause of redness, blemishes, dehydration, and premature skin aging.
YOUTH believes that true youth has nothing to do with age and everything to do with energy; the brand emphasizes the value of feeling comfortable and confident in one's skin. That's why each product has completed rigorous testing to ensure that the 100% natural targeted active ingredients are skin friendly to all regardless of age, gender, race, or skin type.
All YOUTH products contain the Phytodermato Advanced Formula®, a skin-friendly complex combining tomato stem cell and purslane extracts. It's this groundbreaking formula that acts as a skin barrier, working to protect and counteract today's aggressors. Additionally, each of the three lines in the brand includes a separate hero ingredient that is completely natural and carefully selected to address specific skincare needs.
- Purity: Micro-alga — plays a key role in controlling sebum production and purifying skin, promoting clear, mattified, and visibly refined skin
- Hydration: Raspberry leaf stem cell extract — delivers soothing, antioxidant, DNA protecting and repairing benefits, while helping to neutralize harmful pollutants and stimulate the production of hyaluronic acid
- Anti-Age: Solanum lycopersicum stem cell extract — provides antioxidant, DNA protecting and repairing properties that help reduce the effects of skin aging, while also helping to stimulate the synthesis of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, thus boosting cell longevity that promotes the efficient fight against free radicals
Father and son team, Jose and Edmond Eisenberg created YOUTH with the shared passion of developing a brand that reflects their own family's values of integrity, versatility, and devotion. Jose has spent the past several decades (1985 - present) ceaselessly fine tuning the research and development of skincare while Edmond uses his innate creativity and thorough knowledge of brand development to set YOUTH apart.
YOUTH Skincare is available across the United States in select CVS stores and will be available on Amazon and via Share-a-Sale with three unique lines containing a total of fifteen products. YOUTH is entirely colorant-free, hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, anti-redness, vegan, cruelty free, and has an antioxidant shield effect and a soothing effect. Additionally, the products are packaged in recyclable materials. Prices range from $15 to $39.
