RAMAT GAN, Israel and BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuition Robotics, developer of digital companion™ technologies, announced today that Dr. Michael Cantor, MD. has been named the first Chief Medical Officer of the company. Dr. Cantor will bring his expertise as the former Chief Medical Officer of Bright Health to aid the company in their goal of bringing care to older adult patients in their homes.
Before joining Intuition Robotics, Dr. Cantor held the role of Chief Medical Officer at the health insurance company Bright Health, where he liaised with their network of doctors, clinics and hospitals to provide the best healthcare possible for their customers. Before Bright Health, he was Chief Medical Officer for home healthcare company CareCentrix, during which he worked with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs by allowing patients to heal or age at home. Prior to that, he was also the Chief Medical Officer for New England Quality Care Alliance and the New England Deputy Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare. Dr. Cantor is also a Geriatrician and a Lawyer, with a MD and JD from University of Illinois College of Medicine and College of Law, respectively.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for both in-home and virtual care, especially for older adults. The combination of advancing ElliQ's technological capabilities, as well as addressing the need for in-home care, is what led the company to seek out a Chief Medical Officer. In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cantor will oversee the effective management of Intuition Robotics' healthcare capabilities, liaising between older adult ElliQ users and the medical community on behalf of the company.
"I'm excited to be joining a company that's aligned with the belief of bringing care to the patient, rather than bringing the patient to the care, especially when it comes to older adults," says Dr. Michael Cantor, MD., Chief Medical Officer of Intuition Robotics. "As a Geriatrician, I appreciate how ElliQ allows older adults to age in place by elevating their connection with their physician, and allowing them to access healthcare services more quickly, which helps them avoid extra hospital visits."
"The pandemic uncovered and brought light to many issues that older adults face when it comes to both their physical and mental health," says Dor Skuler, CEO and Founder of Intuition Robotics. "We're glad to have someone with Dr. Cantor's level of experience to aid us in our continued journey into in-home care, and expanding the access that older adults have to healthcare."
About Intuition Robotics
Intuition Robotics enables the creation of relationships between humans and machines that influence behaviors and emotions through digital companion agents, powered by the company's cognitive AI engine, Q. The company offers Q to 3rd parties, starting with automakers, to transform their products into dynamic, white labeled digital companions. Q also powers ElliQ®, the company's internal product aimed at improving the lives of older adults.
The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Israel, with offices in San Francisco and Greece. Intuition Robotics' investors include: SPARX group, Toyota AI Ventures, OurCrowd, Samsung NEXT, iRobot and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan and Asia. ElliQ received a special mention in TIME's Best Inventions 2019 list and won the 2018 CES Best of Innovation Award; a research grant with the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) led by Baycrest; the AI Breakthrough Award; Fast Company Design Award; and more.
