InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Houston, Texas who was looking for a medical gauze tape that would be quicker and easier to apply, developed a roll of gauze with integrated adhesive strips for a one-step application.

The invention would offer any person with wound wrap needs with a tape that could be applied without waits or time-consuming trips to medical offices.

The inventor described the invention as "an improved gauze roll for easy application via adhesive strips on both sides, eliminating the need for separate taping products."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HUN-717, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-gauze-roll-with-integrated-adhesive-strips-hun-717-301442457.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.