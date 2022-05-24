InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician and I thought there should be a way to view a patient's mouth or ears during a televisit," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the KETHOSCOPE. My design could help to reveal underlying health problems."

The invention allows a doctor to view a patient's mouth and ears during a virtual office visit. In doing so, it could provide a more thorough telemedicine visit. As a result, it enables the doctor to examine and diagnose common issues and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and healthcare providers.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

