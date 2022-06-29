InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I needed a way to support my back when lifting patients," said an inventor, from Cambria Heights, N.Y., "so I invented the HELPING HAND. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional back braces and it could provide relief from pain caused by overworked muscles."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for supporting the back. In doing so, it offers added stability, comfort and support. As a result, it could help to reduce pain and potential injuries. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for health care workers who lift patients, individuals with back pain, those who have suffered from hernias, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-support-the-back-ljd-163-301575207.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.