InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that enables allergy and asthma sufferers to safely work or venture outside even when pollution is high," said an inventor, from Garfield Hts., Ohio, "so I invented the RESCUE O2. My design provides added protection against various pollutants."

The patent-pending invention prevents pollutants from entering the mouth and nostrils. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to wearing traditional masks. As a result, it could help to reduce asthma symptoms and respiratory inflammation and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a practical and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with asthma, allergies and other breathing difficulties. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-breathing-aid-for-allergy--asthma-sufferers-dkc-123-301486713.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.