PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to make a patient more comfortable and in control during a dialysis treatment," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the DIALYSIS COMFORT CHAIR. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional patient chairs."

The invention provides a more comfortable patient chair for dialysis treatment centers. In doing so, it enables the patient to easily control various support and comfort features. It also could help to soothe muscle cramps and spasms and it enables the patient to store a cup, book or other personal items. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dialysis treatment centers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLM-486, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

