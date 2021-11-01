InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a registered nurse I am aware of many patients making fists which results in the fingernails digging into the palm of their hands," said an inventor from West Bloomfield, Mich. "This inspired me to develop a means to prevent the tight fist and the associated pain and possible skin breakage."

She developed the patent-pending HAND CONTRACTURE DEVICE which could help anyone with neuromuscular conditions who suffers from hand contractures. This practical and easy to use product would provide comfort and protection for individuals with hand clenching issues. It would easily slip over the hand to hold it slightly open in order to protect the user from hand sores.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

