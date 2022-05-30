InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to keep your mask safe and accessible when not in use," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented the EASY MASK. My design would eliminate the need to put your mask in a pocket or on an unsanitary surface."

The invention provides an effective way to store a mask when not in use. In doing so, it ensures that the mask is readily accessible when needed. As a result, it helps to prevent lost and forgotten masks and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-accessory-for-face-masks-tlp-114-301556268.html

SOURCE InventHelp

