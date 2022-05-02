InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient face mask that enables you to eat or drink without removing the entire mask," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the BAR NONE MASK!. My design could help to prevent the mask from falling or dropping while eating or drinking."

The invention provides an improved way to eat, drink or talk while wearing a face mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove the mask entirely from the face. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

