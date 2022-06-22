InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a daughter with Down's Syndrome and I wanted to teach her proper protocol during her menstrual cycle," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the SANI- CYCLE. My design ensures that feminine hygiene products are accessible when needed and it allows you to dispose of them in a more sanitary manner."

The invention provides easy access to feminine hygiene products and essentials during the menstrual cycle. It also offers a discreet method of disposing of pads and tampons. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it reduces odors. The invention features a portable and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-menstrual-cycle-kit-pbt-184-301571588.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.