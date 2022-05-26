InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device to guard against unsanitary urine splashes in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the URI- GUARD. My design would minimize urine spray on the surface of the toilet and the surrounding areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep the toilet area clean. In doing so, it prevents urine splashes, stain and odors. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men and toilet training boys. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

