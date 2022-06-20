InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to prevent you from snoring when sleeping or napping on your back," said an inventor, from Bennett, Colo., "so I invented the STOP SNORING. My design would keep your mouth from opening while sleeping."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent snoring. In doing so, it helps to keep the mouth closed while sleeping on the back. As a result, it could help to improve sleep. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who snore. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

