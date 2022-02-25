InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have suffered with vertigo for over 20 years," said an inventor, from Sedalia, Mo. "I thought there should be an easy way to alleviate the symptoms, so I invented the HEAD GAME. My design may provide users with clear thinking for their everyday activities and could even elevate depression. Additionally, it improves outlook and focus without the use of medication."

The invention provides an effective way to relieve vertigo. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it may eliminate nausea, vomiting, fatigue, queasiness and imbalance and it could provide users with a more positive outlook. The invention features an automated design that is easy to use at home or in medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-relieve-vertigo-jkk-110-301486833.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.