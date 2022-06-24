InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a backpack that supports the head and neck while reducing strain on the back and shoulders," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the BOOKCASE. My design would provide a more durable and comfortable alternative to conventional backpacks."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and comfortable backpack for students, travelers, etc. In doing so, it offers a hands-free way to transport books and personal belongings. It also reduces stress and strain on the back and shoulders and it enables the unit to be easily transported up steps. The invention features a protective and portable design that is easy to use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

