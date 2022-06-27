InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create improved hearing protection that would comfortably accommodate the straps of any face mask," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the EAR RELIEVERS. My design would provide added relief for the wearer's ears."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved set of ear defenders or hearing protection muffs for use with face masks. In doing so, it eliminates the pain associated with wearing masks loops around the ears. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind while working during the pandemic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for workers in industries that have noise levels above 85 decibels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMT-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

