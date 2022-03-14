InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After I had my fourth baby, I needed a discreet way to save leaking breast milk when I couldn't pump at work," said an inventor, from San Ysidro, Calif., "so I invented BREASTFEEDING BAGS. My design prevents leaking breast milk from being wasted on a disposable pad."

The invention provides an effective way to collect leaking breast milk for later use. In doing so, it helps to prevent breast milk waste. It also enhances comfort and it ensures that clothing is protected. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for nursing mothers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

