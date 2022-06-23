InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional hockey player and I wanted to create a hockey training aid to help strengthen a player's hands and improve their overall ability and skill level," said an inventor, from Gresham, Ore., "so I invented the TWIG WEIGHT. My design would provide added resistance when passing, shooting or stick handling the puck."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective practice/training aid for hockey players. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hockey stick weights. As a result, it increases resistance and balance and it helps to strengthen the hands, wrists, arms and shoulders. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hockey players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-training-aid-for-hockey-players-pta-109-301571554.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.