PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for truck drivers to stay in shape while traveling," said an inventor, from Lizella, Ga., "so I invented the TRUCKER GYM. My design would enable the trucker to strengthen muscles, burn calories and reduce stress while parked at a rest stop."

The invention provides a convenient way for a truck driver to exercise while parked. In doing so, it allows the user to engage in various weightlifting/strength-training exercises. As a result, it could help to combat the sedentary effects of long-distance traveling and it could help to promote a healthier lifestyle. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

