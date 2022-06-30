InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional masks block faces and your ability to read lips. I wanted to create a face mask to assist those with hearing impairments," said an inventor, from Torrance, Calif., "so I invented the SMART PRO MASK. My design would facilitate communication for everyone, especially those who heavily rely on visual communication."

The invention provides an effective mask for individuals who rely on lip reading. In doing so, it increases communication when wearing a face mask. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could help to prevent frustration and misunderstandings. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for deaf/mute people and other individuals who rely on lip-reading. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-face-mask-to-enhance-communication-301578087.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.