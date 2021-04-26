InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a germaphobe and work in the gym industry where the restrooms are always a disaster," said an inventor from Oceanside, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a hands-free means to lift and lower the toilet seat."

He developed the STEP AND GO to eliminate the need to touch a filthy toilet seat. This easy to use as well as install invention could allow for greater sanitation when using a bathroom. It features a practical, functional and convenient design as it would provide a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat. Additionally, it may result in public restrooms being cleaner and more sanitary.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1535, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-lifter-sdb-1535-301275599.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.