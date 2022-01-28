InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After I quit smoking, I purchased a vaporizer and found the only problem was that I could not hold it in my mouth," said an inventor from Lakeville, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a pod or mouthpiece that allows the vaporizer to remain comfortably in the mouth."

He developed the pipe pod to offer hands-free operation to enhance comfort, convenience and the vaping experience. This patent-pending invention allows a vaping pen to easily and securely be held between the lips or teeth to eliminate the need to constantly hold it. The use of this invention may help the  user to quit smoking cigarettes for a wide range of health benefits

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-pod-mho-100-301468878.html

SOURCE InventHelp

