PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that can be comfortably worn in public settings to protect against COVID-19 and other airborne germs," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the WORLD BEST URGENT SHIELD/ COVID 19 EXTERMINATOR. My design would be easy to wear and it would eliminate the limitations associated with wearing traditional protective masks."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved head covering to protect against airborne germs and viruses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to masks that may limit activities and communication. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-262, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

