PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and supportive way to help heal a pet's injured leg," said an inventor, from Kittanning, Pa., "so I invented LACI'S LEG SUPPORT. My design could enhance the healing process and it eliminates the discomfort associated with wearing a neck cone."
The invention is patent pending and provides an accessory to aid in the healing of an injured pet leg. In doing so, it enhances comfort and it prevents the pet from licking, biting or scratching the affected area. It also helps to reduce the weight applied on the injured leg. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarian offices, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
