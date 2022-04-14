InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to help relieve congestion and lessen coughing due to sinus drainage," said an inventor, from Ajax, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented BRING THE HEAT. My design may allow individuals to sleep more soundly while combating a cold, flu or sinus congestion."

The invention provides an effective way to relieve sinus congestion or pressure. In doing so, it offers a holistic alternative to sinus medications. As a result, it helps to soothe the nasal passages and sinus cavities and it enhances comfort. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-497, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

