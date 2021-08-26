InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable accessory to support the weight of an ostomy or stoma pouch," said an inventor, from Palatka, Fla., "so I invented the STOMA POUCH SUPPORT. My design helps to prevent the pouch from becoming removed due to the weight of the waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize and support ostomy bags. In doing so, it ensures that it remains securely in place. As a result, it enhances comfort and it may reduce irritation and sores caused by the weight of stoma pouches. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who have an ostomy. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2893, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

