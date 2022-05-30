InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep your face mask clean and readily accessible when not in use," said an inventor, from Cedar City, Utah, "so I invented the MASK- ATIZER. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The invention provides an effective way to store masks when not in use. It also ensures that the masks are clean and sanitized. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to prevent lost, forgotten and unsanitary masks. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-device-for-storing-masks-tlp-105-301556261.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.