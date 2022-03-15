InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dentist and I thought there could be a better way to remove plaque and improve oral health," said an inventor, from Midland, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TOOTH BE SURE. My design enables you to easily clean the back of the molars, the back of the lower front teeth and around implants."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective oral care tool to remove plaque from hard-to-reach areas. As a result, it could reduce incidences of gum disease and dental decay and it could help to improve oral hygiene. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

