PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm the primary caregiver for my mother and I needed a safer way to position or rotate her," said an inventor, from Oakley, Calif., "so I invented the ON A ROLL. My design helps to reduce strain on the caregiver, and it provides added comfort for the patient."
The invention provides an improved positioning device for bedbound patients. In doing so, it prevents patients from rolling back to their original position. As a result, it enhances comfort and support, it provides hands-free access for caregivers and it increases convenience when positioning a patient for changing, bathing, etc. The invention features a practical, moisture-proof design that is convenient and easy to use and disinfect so it is ideal for hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers and home health care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-535, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
