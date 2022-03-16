InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sanitary kit to offer preventative measures during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so I invented the VIRUS PREVENTION KIT. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for users."

The invention could help to prevent a person from coming in direct contact with coronavirus. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary sanitary/protective accessories are readily available. As a result, it enhances safety and it improves sanitary conditions. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

